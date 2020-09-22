Mark Wuebbels

Mark Anthony Wuebbels Mark Anthony Wuebbels, 65, of St. Jacob, IL, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Mark was born August 30, 1955 in Belleville, IL. He worked in the HVAC service industry for 40 years. Mark was a member of the Edwardsville Gun Club and O'Fallon Dart League. His hobbies included fishing, bowling, playing poker, playing pinochle and gardening. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Victor T. and Adella (nee Robke) Wuebbels and brother-in-law, Wayne Schwahn. Mark is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Wuebbels nee Haley of St. Jacob, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Patricia Ann Dunn of O'Fallon, IL; siblings, Victoria Schwahn of Troy, IL and David H. (Connie) Wuebbels of Imperial, MO; aunt, Laura Wuebbels of Germantown, IL; sisters-in-law, Kathleen A. Haley of O'Fallon, IL and Terri L. Connell of Sugarland, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society lls.org
and American Cancer Society cancer.org
. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com
COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 25 persons at any one time during the visitation or memorial service. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Service: will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home. Interment will follow the funeral service at O'Fallon City Cemetery, 601 N. Oak, O'Fallon, IL 62269.