COWELL - Marlene M. Cowell, 81, of Red Bud, IL, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8pm Sunday February 16, 2020 Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, IL and again 9-10am Monday February 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, IL. Funeral Mass will follow Monday's visitation at 10am at the church. Interment in church cemetery. Arrangemenys handled by Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020