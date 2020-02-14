Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welge-Pechacek Funeral Home
1340 W Market St
Red Bud, IL 62278
(618) 282-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Cowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Cowell

Send Flowers
Marlene Cowell Obituary
COWELL - Marlene M. Cowell, 81, of Red Bud, IL, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Hospital. Visitation will be 4-8pm Sunday February 16, 2020 Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, IL and again 9-10am Monday February 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, IL. Funeral Mass will follow Monday's visitation at 10am at the church. Interment in church cemetery. Arrangemenys handled by Pechacek Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -