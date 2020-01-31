Home

DICKERSON - Marlene J. Dickerson, 83, of Highland, IL, passed away January 26, 2020. Visitation will be 4-8pm Monday, February 03, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and again from 9-10am Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL. Funeral Service to follow Tuesday's viaitation at 10am at the church. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Arrangements Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
