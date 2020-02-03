|
Marlene Laura Engler Marlene Laura Engler, nee Rockamann, 76, of Belleville, Illinois, born Sunday, August 15, 1943 in Mascoutah, Illinois, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home. Marlene was a receptionist for 32 years at Rice, Sullivan & Co. After her retirement in 2008, she graduated from the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program, continuing her lifelong love of flowers and plants that she shared with her daughter Nicole and her daughter-in-law Courtney. Marlene was an active member of PSOP, traveling frequently with the group. Marlene was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed regular Bunko games with her friends. Marlene had a love for animals, especially her cats Logan and Moli. Marlene was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Rockamann. Surviving Marlene are her mother, Erma Scheurer, of Belleville, Illinois; her son, Eric Engler, his wife, Courtney Engler, and their sons Davis Engler and Graham Engler, of Saint Louis, Missouri; and her daughter, Nicole Engler, of Belleville, Illinois. Marlene had a glowing smile, a warm heart and brought joy to everyone she knew, whether greeting clients at the CPA firm where she worked, engaged in various activities with her friends, or spending time lovingly as "Nana" for her two grandsons. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois or the Belleville Area Humane Society. Services: Private services are planned.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 3, 2020