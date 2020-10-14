1/1
Marlene Goatey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Goatey
September 4, 1932 - October 11, 2020
Columbia, Illinois - Marlene M. Goatey 88, of Columbia, IL. born on September 4, 1932 in E St. Louis, IL., passed away on October 11, 2020 in Oak Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Waterloo, IL.
Preceded in death by her husband George L. Goatey, parents Rudolph & Irene Childers, Beisner, 2 sisters Willie Edwards & Elizabeth Johnson.
Surviving are her 2 sons Robin (Teresa) Goatey of Sandoval, IL. Jeffrey (Diane) Goatey of Columbia, IL. 2 granddaughters Teri (Trevor) Ellerbrake of Lebanon, IL and Jackie (Christian) Wolanski of Swansborro, North Carolina. 3 great grandchildren, Weston Ellerbrake, Draven Ellerbrake and Aubrie Wolanski. Marlene was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.
Online condolences may be expressed at braun.com.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Marlene will be laid to rest with her loving husband at Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery.
Private services held.
Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved