Marlene Goatey
September 4, 1932 - October 11, 2020
Columbia, Illinois - Marlene M. Goatey 88, of Columbia, IL. born on September 4, 1932 in E St. Louis, IL., passed away on October 11, 2020 in Oak Hill Nursing & Rehab Center in Waterloo, IL.
Preceded in death by her husband George L. Goatey, parents Rudolph & Irene Childers, Beisner, 2 sisters Willie Edwards & Elizabeth Johnson.
Surviving are her 2 sons Robin (Teresa) Goatey of Sandoval, IL. Jeffrey (Diane) Goatey of Columbia, IL. 2 granddaughters Teri (Trevor) Ellerbrake of Lebanon, IL and Jackie (Christian) Wolanski of Swansborro, North Carolina. 3 great grandchildren, Weston Ellerbrake, Draven Ellerbrake and Aubrie Wolanski. Marlene was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend to many.
Marlene will be laid to rest with her loving husband at Jefferson Barracks Natl. Cemetery.
Private services held.
Arrangements entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, IL.