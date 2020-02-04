|
Marlene Lintz Marlene K. Lintz, nee Wirth, 76, of Belleville, IL, born January 10, 1944, in Princeton, IN, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Dammert Geriatric Center, Belleville, IL. Marlene grew up in Mount Carmel, IL. After graduating from St. Louis University Nursing School, she worked as a school nurse at Signal Hill Elementary School until her retirement. Marlene was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Marlene was a devoted wife for 54 years, loving mother of 5, Meeme to 9 grandchildren, and a dear friend to many. She was strong in her faith and love for God. Marlene lived every day to the fullest and had a beautiful, unconditional, caring spirit for all with whom she came in contact. Although her time with us was cut short, we are forever grateful God blessed us with her. She will be missed beyond words. Marlene had a passion for volunteering. Starting early with 4H and continued up until she was physically unable. Some of the organizations include: Past President of Parent-Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children (PTOEC), Ministry of the Sick and Aged, Blessed Sacrament Bereavement Ministry, Hospice, Belleville Parks and Recreations, Junior Women's Club, Althoff Catholic High School charity events, Pregnancy Care Center, LINC, weekly visits to St. Paul's and surrounding nursing homes, Babes in Boots Hiking Club, and St. Clair County District Dental Wives Club. She was preceded in death by parents, Gilbert and Lorena, nee Berberich, Wirth; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Eileen Lintz; and two cousins, Fr. Jerome E. "Jerry" Wirth, and Tom Wirth. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Dr. John R. "Jack" Lintz, whom she married on July 31, 1965; three sons, Craig (Maureen) Lintz of Cincinnati, OH, Jonathon (Nikki) Lintz of Kalispell, MT and Stephen (Kim) Lintz of Millstadt, IL; two daughters, Michelle (Mickey) Head of Windson, CA, and Allyson Lintz of Belleville, IL; nine grandchildren, Logan, Lauren, and Nicholas, Connor and Brycen, Aden and Grace, and Tyler and Lucas; two brothers, Don (Judy) Wirth of Naples, FL, and Gary (Alice) Wirth of Mt. Carmel, IL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Suzi (Loren) Lintz of Buckeye, AZ, Tom (Karen) Lintz of Indianapolis, IN, Jim (Sue) Lintz of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Ann Lintz of Seattle, WA, Joseph Lintz of Manitoba, Canada, Mary Jo (Carl) Moon of Peoria, IL, and Cathy Lintz of Seattle, WA. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ministry to the Sick and Aged or to PTOEC. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Eugene Neff officiating and Fr. Clyde Grogan concelebrating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020