Obituary Flowers Marlene M. (Lutz) Anderson Marlene Anderson, 74, of Dupo, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born December 10, 1944, in Barberton, Ohio, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, Illinois. Marlene was a stay at home mom for most of her life, however, she did retire from A.G. Edwards in St. Louis, MO, after 10 years of service. She was the Past Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose 1563 of Cahokia, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth, nee Haubert, Lutz; two brothers, Bob and Frank Lutz; three sisters, Joan Garrett, Sue Scott, and Rosella Knisley; a sister-in-law, Linda Anderson; and a great granddaughter, Alyssa Hargrove. Surviving are husband of 56 years, Jerry D. Anderson, Sr.; her children, Andrea (Dan) Wheeler of Waterloo, IL, Jerry (Pamela) Anderson of Columbia, IL, Rhonda (Todd) Forehand of Valmeyer, IL, and Angela Bush of Waterloo, IL; two brothers, Gerry (Sheila) Lutz and Don (Kaylah) Lutz, both of Ohio; three sisters, Jean (Michael) Beck of North Carolina, and Denise (Pat) Turchiano and Debbie Casto, both of Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Visitation: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. Service: will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



