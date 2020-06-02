Marlene Nonn
Marlene Nonn Marlene E. Nonn, 69 of Granite City passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Marlene was born on July 7, 1950 in Granite City; the daughter of the late Buell and Modena (Todd) Mann. Marlene was the Nameoki Township Deputy Assessor giving 5 years of service and giving 3 years to the Madison County Assessor's office. Craig and Marlene loved fishing trips together to Las Vegas and Marlene was always happy and had a positive attitude for life. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandson Tyler and she will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Marlene is survived by and will be missed by her son; Scott and Stacy Nonn of Granite City; grandson, Tyler A. Nonn of Granite City; brother, Gary and Mary Mann; brother-in-law, Stephen and Sue Nonn; several nieces, nephews and many other dear friends and relatives. In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life who passed away on October 30, 2015; Craig A. Nonn, whom she married on February 13, 1971. Memorial donations are suggested to The BackStoppers, 10411Clayton Road #203, St. Louis, MO 63131. Services: Marlene deserves a beautiful tribute for a life well lived, during these uncertain times a private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.
