|
|
Marlene Peters Marlene Irene Peters, nee Wuebbels, 81, of Belleville, IL, born March 3, 1939, in Mascoutah, IL, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Evelyn's House, Creve Coeur, MO. Marlene worked as a real estate broker for several different companies for over 30 years before she retired. She was a very active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Belleville, IL. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and faithful friend. She was a bright and beautiful lady whose spirit will forever live within us. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Myrtle L., nee Siebert, Wuebbels; two brothers, Joseph Wuebbels and Robert (Olive) Wuebbels; a brother-in-law, Ronald Priest; and two sisters-in-law, Sharon Peters and Virginia (James) Anderson. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Douglas H. Peters, whom she married July 11, 1964; two sons, Michael (Eileen) Peters of Park Ridge, IL, and Jeffrey (Kristin) Peters of Kirkwood, MO; four grandchildren, Brendan, Claire, Ashley and Evan Peters; a sister, Shirley Priest; a brother, Dennis (Nancy) Wuebbels; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Wuebbels and Connie (Marion) Freed; a brother-in-law, David Peters; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020