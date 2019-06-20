Marlene Vonderheide Marlene G. Vonderheide, nee Hardiek, 83, of Freeburg, IL, born July 30, 1935, in Effingham, IL, died, June 18, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Vonderheide worked in civil service at Scott Air Force, Belleville, IL., before her retirement. She was a Cub Scout den mother, a member of the Jr. Women's Club and an avid competitive bridge player. She was a wonderful grandma and babysitter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferd and Rose, nee Schwermine, Hardiek; and a son, Kent E. Vonderheide. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Eugene A. "Bud" Vonderheide, whom she married on November 21, 1959; three sons, Christopher Vonderheide, M.D., of the Bahamas, Blake (Katerina) Vonderheide, M.D. of Oakland, CA, And Todd (Kim) Vonderheide M.D., of Freeburg, IL; fi grandsons, Devin Vonderheide, Brock Vonderheide, Nicholas Vonderheide, Dimitri Vonderheide, and Stefano Vonderheide; three brothers; and four sisters. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL, with Rev. Mark Reyling officiating Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 20, 2019