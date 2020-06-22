Marlyn Meddows Marlyn C. Meddows, nee Shepheard, 86, of Fairview Heights, IL, born July 29, 1933 in O'Fallon, IL passed away June 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Mrs. Meddows loved flowers, music, trees of every variety, and reading. Marlyn was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Kyle Ignatz; 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Cyril J. Meddows; 2 sons, Terry (Eric Little) Meddows and Brandon (Jennifer) Meddows; 2 daughters, Mylaun (Mark) Weinel and Renee' (Steve) Ignatz; 6 grandchildren, Wade (Betsy) Weinel, Nathan (Jessica) Weinel, Morrisa Harris- Meddows, Kylie (Blayne Fullem) Meddows, Noah Meddows, and Paisley Meddows; 4 great- grandchildren, Clair Weinel, Wesley Weinel, Addilyn Weinel, and Bryson Harris, a brother; and her best friend of 59 years, Juanita Johnson. Memorials in Marlyn's name are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL. A procession to O'Fallon City Cemetery will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for her committal service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 22, 2020.