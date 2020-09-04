Marsha McCoy Marsha Ann McCoy, nee Eastridge, 67, of O'Fallon, IL, born Friday, September 5, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence in O' Fallon, IL. Marsha grew up in Cahokia IL, and graduated from Cahokia High School and Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. In May of 1978, she married Roscoe (Mac) McCoy Jr, and they had 42 wonderful years together. Marsha loved her family which always included her beloved dogs, her friends and neighbors. Marsha was a person of strong Christian faith and attended St. Paul UCC church. She loved music, traveling and enjoying her home with family and friends. Marsha enjoyed yoga and working out at the O'Fallon YMCA. Marsha worked for the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk Office, Ralston Purina, RalCorp and retired as a Post Award Specialist from Allsup Inc. in Belleville. After retiring, Marsha volunteered at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe C. and Mary E., nee Garner, Eastridge. Surviving are her husband, Roscoe (Mac) McCoy Jr. of O'Fallon IL; brother, Bret (Debbie) Eastridge of Belleville, IL; brothers-in-law, Donald (Dianna) McCoy of Belleville, IL and Russell (Jeannie) McCoy of Katy, Tx; dear nieces, nephew, cousins and friends. Special thank you to staff at BJC Hospice, for the excellent care given to Marsha and the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRAHOPE.ORG
) or the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Visitation: Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Live stream can be viewed at time of service at www.facebook.com/
kurrusfh Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastors, Michelle Torigian and Michael Foppe officiating. Private Family Interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.