Marsha Lynn Fleming
February 4, 1947 - November 10, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Marsha Lynn Fleming, nee Krul, 73, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Feb. 4, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL.
Marsha was a retired caregiver from Charles Gardens Retirement Community in Fairview Heights, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth, nee Phillipson, Krul and a brother, Gary Krul.
Surviving are her son, Clifford Fleming of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Melissa Watson of Carlinville, IL; two granddaughters, Raven Krul, Brooke (Kyle) Winkler; four sisters, Jeanie Bowlin, Joanie (Ken) Shoup, FrankiJo (Harvey) Glenn, Kris (David) Menlove; two brothers, Kurt Kleespies and Les (Tina) Kleespies; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association
, 7745 Carondelet Ave., Unit 305, Clayton, MO 63105 (lung.org
) . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com
.
Visitation: A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.