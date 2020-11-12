1/1
Marsha Lynn Fleming
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha Lynn Fleming
February 4, 1947 - November 10, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Marsha Lynn Fleming, nee Krul, 73, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Feb. 4, 1947 in East St. Louis, IL died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL.
Marsha was a retired caregiver from Charles Gardens Retirement Community in Fairview Heights, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth, nee Phillipson, Krul and a brother, Gary Krul.
Surviving are her son, Clifford Fleming of Belleville, IL; a daughter, Melissa Watson of Carlinville, IL; two granddaughters, Raven Krul, Brooke (Kyle) Winkler; four sisters, Jeanie Bowlin, Joanie (Ken) Shoup, FrankiJo (Harvey) Glenn, Kris (David) Menlove; two brothers, Kurt Kleespies and Les (Tina) Kleespies; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to American Lung Association, 7745 Carondelet Ave., Unit 305, Clayton, MO 63105 (lung.org) . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Moll Funeral Home, Mascoutah, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Moll Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Johanna Stevens
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved