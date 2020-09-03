1/
Marsha McCoy
MCCOY - Marsha Ann McCoy, nee Eastridge, 67, of O'Fallon, IL, born Friday, September 5, 1952 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence in O'Fallon, IL. Visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastors: Michelle Torigian and Michael Foppe officiating. Private Family Interment at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
