Marshall Patrick Marshall L. Patrick, 61, of Granite City, Il, born on May 31, 1958, passed away June 24, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center, Granite City, IL. Marshall was a retired machinist. He was a member of the Machinist Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Vernon and Rose Agnes, nee Imperial, Patrick and a brother, Louis Schwent. Surviving are his wife, Genevic A. Patrick, nee Acob; two daughters, Bridget Patrick of Edwardsville, IL and Michele Patrick of Edwardsville, IL; grandchildren, Blake Patrick, Lucas Patrick, Jackson Patrick and Brandt Johnson; a great granddaughter, Brianna Patrick and a brother, Vernon Patrick of Key West, FL. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed online to the family a www.hakassly.com. Service: Marshall's wishes were to be cremated and no services held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 27, 2019
