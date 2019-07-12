Services Valhalla Gardens of Memory 3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West Belleville , IL 62223 (618) 233-3110 Resources More Obituaries for Marshall Peterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marshall Peterson

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Marshall Peterson Jr. Marshall "Pete" Peterson, Jr., 87, of Smithton, Ill., born July 1, 1932, in Belleville, Ill., died July 10, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center. Pete had a full life: in his youth, he had a bicycle paper route, set pins at Rettle Bowling Alley, ushered at the Ritz Theater and cut the greens and fairways at Westhaven golf course. At Belleville Township High School, he was a full back on the football team and participated in track. Pete enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951, when he was 19. He was active in the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Boot Camp was at San Diego, California Naval Training Center. His first assignment was to the USS Manatee as a Seaman First Class, assigned to a 40 MM Anti-Aircraft Gun. During the 13 months he served aboard the USS Manatee the ship was stationed off the coast of both North and South Korea in support of US military operations. Always wanting to be Special Forces, Pete applied for underwater demolitions training at Coronado, California in early 1953. Studied the art of jungle warfare, and underwater demolition as a US Navy Frogman. Later to be titled SEALS. Working with mines, booby traps and C3 demolitions, Team 12 helped clear the Wonsan Harbor, Korea in late 1953. In 1954, he worked with the French in covert missions in Vietnam; 1955 his team was sent to the arctic and played a significant roll establishing (DEW), the Early Warning Defense System. In 1956, after proudly serving with the U.S. Navy, Pete settled in Belleville, started working and married Bernell Joy, nee Baltz. Pete worked as a cartographer at Aeronautical Chart & Information Center, Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis - then went on to Scott Air Force Base, Belleville Ill., where he was employed for 38 years as a civil service, graphic illustrator/supervisor. He retired from Scott AFB Air Weather Service, June 1989. His second retirement, in September 1999, was from Donnell Dental Lab where he was employed as a lab technician. When Pete's family was young, he managed the Khoury League team, bought a hog farm in St. Libory Ill., and raised feeder pigs, while maintaining a very large vegetable garden. He built an addition to their home and an oversized two-car garage - without previous carpentry experience! He enjoyed trapping, fishing, deer and mushroom hunting; he was accomplished in oil painting; Pete enjoyed watching sports and was a huge Cardinal and Blues fan. He and Bernell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with the family at Pere Marquette Lodge, February 4, 2016. In Pete's later years he enjoyed playing the slots at the casinos and gambling boats. Pete will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Peterson and Arline Peterson-Schmidt, nee Sisson; one grandson, Brandon Peterson; his sister, Florence Jean Owen; sisters-in-law, Beverly Speedie and Norma Peterson; brothers-in-law, Allen Owen and Thomas Speedie; and a nephew, Mark Peterson. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Bernell Joy Peterson, nee Baltz, of Smithton. They have three sons: Marshall (Lebecca) Peterson of Swansea, Blake (Diana) Peterson of Belleville, and Lance Peterson of Belleville; his five grandchildren, Rachel (Dean) Lugge, Tara (James) Sayres, Ashley Peterson, Lauren (Joel) Bishop and Ryan Peterson; one great-grandchild, Reagan Olivia Lugge; his brother, James Peterson of Fairview Heights; six nieces; Connie (Ryan) Denny, Karen (Ernie) Nevarez, Barbie (Steve) Struck, Becky (Andy) Haines, Sherri Wooten, Kimberly (Kevin) Buskirk; one nephew, Thomas C. Speedie; a dear friend, Jonathan Hyland; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful family, friends, and neighbors for their kindness and generosity. Memorials are appreciated to the . Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Collingwood officiating. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. Burial with military honors will follow the service.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 12, 2019