Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Faye Carroll


10/28/1942 - 06/28/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Faye Carroll Obituary
Martha Carroll Martha Faye Carroll, nee Shipley, 76, of O'Fallon, IL passed away at her home Friday, June 28, 2019. Martha was born October 28, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL. She spent her time reading and picture framing. Martha kept up on current events and frequently traveled. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll; parents, Roy Albert and Oda Ellen (nee Pierson) Shipley; and siblings, Carl Melvin Shipley, LeEtta Selliers, and Wilbur Dean Brewer. Martha is survived by her siblings, Charles Kenneth (Jane) Shipley of Oro Valley, AZ and Roberta (Jack) Hodge of Ironton, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to at . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: Martha will be cremated and at her request no services will be held.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now