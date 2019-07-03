|
|
Martha Carroll Martha Faye Carroll, nee Shipley, 76, of O'Fallon, IL passed away at her home Friday, June 28, 2019. Martha was born October 28, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL. She spent her time reading and picture framing. Martha kept up on current events and frequently traveled. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Carroll; parents, Roy Albert and Oda Ellen (nee Pierson) Shipley; and siblings, Carl Melvin Shipley, LeEtta Selliers, and Wilbur Dean Brewer. Martha is survived by her siblings, Charles Kenneth (Jane) Shipley of Oro Valley, AZ and Roberta (Jack) Hodge of Ironton, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to at . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Services: Martha will be cremated and at her request no services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 3, 2019