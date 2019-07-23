Home

MARTHA GARDNER- Martha E. Gardner, nee Carroll, 82, of Smithton, IL in Corpus Christi, TX, Sunday July 21, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Visitation from 4-7pm Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019
