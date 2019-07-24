|
Martha Gardner Martha"Betty" E. Gardner, nee Carroll , 82, of Smithton, IL, born Thursday, July 23, 1936 in Corpus Christi, TX, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Martha was a secretary and member of Winstanley Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, IL and an avid Cardinals fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gail Gardner; son, Leonard Gardner; parents, Leonard and Minnie, nee Patterson, Carroll; brothers, Lynn Carroll, Ancel Carroll, Jay Carrol; sister, Juanita Johnson; great grandsons, Cody Dempsey and Landon Gardner. Surviving are her son, Daniel (Glenda) Gardner of Smithton, IL; daughter, Laura Mathes of Council, ID; grandchildren, Laura Gardner, Andrea (Chris) Emery, Danielle Gardner, Sarah Gardner, Gabby Gardner, Sierra Gardner, Devin Gardner, Rachelle (Jason) Majnerich, Steven (Jackie) Coker; 16 great- grandchildren along with 1 great grandson due in September; and dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the hospice of your choice or Winstanley Baptist Church. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Dr. Timothy Gibson officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 24, 2019