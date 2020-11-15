1/1
Martha Hyde
1939 - 2020
Martha Hyde
November 11, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Martha J. Hyde 81 of Pontoon Beach passed November 12, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.
Daughter of the late Baskum and Verla (Tidwell) Gardner born August 8, 1939 in Windfield Alabama.
Survived by her children Kathy Hyde, Bobby (Mary) Hyde of Granite City and Ricky Hyde of Pontoon Beach. Also 9 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, brother Leburn (Darlene) Gardner of Dexter Mo., sisters Brenda Thomas of Cape Girardeau. Mo. and Robbie Gardner of Arkansas.
Preceded by her husband James Tommy Hyde, son James Allen Hyde, daughter Glenda Faye Lacoste,
sister Patsy Gardner and brother Rex Gardner.
Martha worked many years at St. Elizabeth Hospital Granite City in the Laundry Dept.
Visitation Monday November 16, 2020 11am till service time 1 pm Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois. Burial St. John Cemetery (Maryville Rd.) Granite City, IL.
Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Memorials to family c/o Funeral Home


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
NOV
16
Service
01:00 PM
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
