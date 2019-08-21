Home

LEHMKUHL- Martha Lehmkuhl, age 95 of Carlyle, passed away at Breese Nursing Home on Monday, August 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle with Rev. Scott Schilbe, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Carlyle. Visitation will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church on Thursday morning from 9:00 11:00 A.M. Arr. are under the care of Zieren Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
