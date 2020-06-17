Martha Litteken Martha C. Litteken, 96, of Aviston, IL died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Cedarhurst Living Center in Breese. She was born September 25, 1923 in Aviston, IL, the daughter of John and Agnes, nee Dall, Venhaus. She married Edgar J. Litteken on August 21, 1946 in Aviston, IL and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2014. She is survived by her children, Deacon Charles (Mary) Litteken of Aviston, IL, Don (Joyce) Litteken of Centralia, IL, Mary (Don) Schulte of Aviston, IL, Pat (Tom) Kirner of Marshalltown, IA, Gary (Sue) Litteken of Aviston, IL, and Kevin (Peggy) Litteken of Aviston, IL; daughter-in-law, Debbie Litteken of Aviston, IL; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marie Litteken of Charleston, IL. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Tom Litteken; a granddaughter, Jennifer Litteken; sisters, Helen Lampe and Marie Ribbing; a brother, Richard Venhaus; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, August & Mary Litteken, Sr.; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Al Lampe, Vince Ribbing, Rita Venhaus, Stephen & Kathryn Litteken, Ermalinda & Erwin Kalmer, Ralph & Augusta Litteken, Evelyn & Lawrence Korte, Orville & Ann Litteken, August & Shirley Litteken, Jr., and Lavergne Litteken. Mrs. Litteken was a homemaker and formerly worked at Huber Slipper Co. in Aviston. She was a member of St. Francis Parish and Altar Sodality and was a long time quilter for the church. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, quilting, and baking. Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Parish Improvement Fund or Mater Dei High School and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Visitation: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Service: A Private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.