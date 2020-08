ZBORNAK- Martha Jane Zbornak, nee Gain, 92, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL



