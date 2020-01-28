|
Martin Galle Martin Carl Galle, 97, of Marissa, IL; born on August 3, 1922 in Marissa, IL; passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Freeburg Care Center. Mr. Galle was a farmer. He was a United States Army Veteran and worked at Scott Air Force Base after his service in the army. He was a member of Friedens United Church of Christ. Mr. Galle was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign War and the Cattleman's Association. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Emma, nee Albers, Galle. His wife Alberta, nee Triefenbach, Galle. One brother Albert Galle. One sister Viola Kraus. He is survived by one son Milton (Ruth) Galle of New Athens, IL. His grandchildren Derek (Rebecca) Galle; Denise (Casey) Gann. His great-grandchildren Davin Galle and Clayton Galle. One brother- William (Bernice) Galle of Marissa, IL. Memorials may be made to Friendens United Church of Christ. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00noon. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00noon with Rev. Brett Palmer officiating. Burial will be held in the Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020