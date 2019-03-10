Martin Gomric Martin Gomric, 86, of Ashley, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born January 17, 1933, in East St. Louis, IL, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL. Mr. Gomric was the owner-operator of Martin Gomric & Son Contracting Company. He was a past- president of the Home Builders Association. Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances, nee Stimac, Gojmerac; four sisters, Catherine Hochkirchen, Anne Battas, Mary Webb, and Rose Mathias; and two brothers, James Gojmerac and Joseph Gojmerac, Jr. Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Jacqueline Marie, nee Molen, Gomric, whom he married on April 11, 1953; two daughters, Kathleen Marie Gomric, and Kristine Frances (Michael) Cox; a son, Michael Paul (Karen) Gomric; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) Lyle, Patrick Bellmann, Joshua (Tammie) Cox, Jeremy Cox, Zack Gomric, Nicole Gomric, Kassie Cox, Paul Gomric, and Mary Gomric; four great-grandchildren, Mariska and Parker Lyle, and Aiden and Jolene Cox; a brother, Nicholas Gojmeric; a sister, Frances Rozell; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the , to , or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Fr. James Thomas officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL

