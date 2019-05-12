|
|
Martin Machovec Martin F. Machovec, former Oblate of Mary Immaculate missionary priest, passed away on March 26, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, Nebraska following a brief illness. He was 83. Born in Kansas City, MO on May 17, 1936, he was the son of the late Dr. Frank T. and Anna (Hills) Machovec. Martin attended schools in Missouri. He was ordained at St. Paul's Church in Pass Christian, MS on September 10, 1961. Among his many assignments was teacher at Altholf High School (1965 to 1966), teacher and Vocation Director at St. Henry's Seminary (1971 to 1975), and Youth Retreats at King's House of Retreats (1975 to 1977) in Belleville, IL. Services: Will be Held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 am at St. John Catholic Church in Prague, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martin's memory to Tekakwitha Learning Center for Children, c/o St. Ann's Church, 1112 3rd Street, Waubun, MN 56589 Arrangements provided by Svoboda Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019