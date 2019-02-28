|
Martin T. Herrmann Martin Herrmann, 57, of Belleville, IL, born May 12, 1961, in Belleville, IL, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his residence in Millstadt, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lilburn L. and Elsie, nee Allred, Herrmann. Surviving are four sisters, Madonna R. Herrmann, Patricia A. Schuetz, Lisa M. Dalzell, and Angela K. Herrmann; a niece, Elisa Voland; and a nephew, Joshua Voland. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL Private family services were held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019