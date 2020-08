Or Copy this URL to Share

MORAN - Martina Moran, 24, of Cahokia, IL passed away August 17, 2020 in Centreville, IL. Visitation service will be from 5-7pm Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Teat Chapel,10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL. Service will be at 11am Friday, August 28, 2020, Teat Chapel, 10419 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL.



