Obituary Flowers Marva Ingles Marva Avanelle Ingles, nee Russell, age 76, of O'Fallon, born August 16, 1942 in Buckeye, Ariz., passed away Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Ill. Marva grew up in Arizona and met her future husband, Clarance, at church. They married August 27, 1960. Marva attended Crossview Church in O'Fallon, where she was the former song leader. She, accompanied by Clarance on the guitar, would often sing solos at church. She enjoyed reading Christian novels and working word-find puzzles. Her faith and her family were most important to her, as she was eager to shower her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with hugs and kisses, and was always sneaking them a sweet. She was preceded in death by her parents Buster and Ethel, nee Nelson, Russell; and her infant daughter Margaret Jean. Surviving are her husband Clarance of O'Fallon; her children Mary Shaffer of O'Fallon, Jim (Cindy) Ingles of Crestwood, Mo., and Joe (Kassie) Ingles of Danville, Ind.; grandchildren Dan (Nicole) Shaffer, Patty (Brent) Williams, Alicia (fiancé Curt) Shaffer, Claire Ingles, Elyssia (A.J.) Pribbles, Justin (Taylor) Ingles, Devin Ingles, and Brayton Ingles; great-grandchildren Isaac, Mattea, Zion, Asa, Brennan, Ava, Ezekiel, Eden, Ezra; brothers Delbert (Dorothea) Russell, Jerry Russell; and sisters Gloria (Bill) Grose, and Peggy Russell. Memorial donations in memory of Marva are requested to Crossview Church. Condolences and memories may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. Noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Crossview Church, 915 East Highway 50, O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: Noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the church with Rev. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at Peaceful Valley Cemetery, Odin, Ill. . Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon.

