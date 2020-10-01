Marvin Nichols On November 20, 1940 Marvin Lloyd Nichols, a beautiful spirit entered the universe, departing on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He hailed as the first born of Marquis and Beulah Bradford Nichols, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother Donald. Little Rock, Arkansas was the site of his birth and development. He was a graduate of Horace Mann High School. However, he was one of the students chosen to integrate Central High School, in Little Rock. Because of the prejudice throughout the city, the family decided it may be detrimental to their financial stability for him to pursue participating in integrating the school. He matriculated at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, receiving his Bachelors degree in Business Education. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force as a commissioned officer. He served with distinction throughout the United States and Vietnam receiving many awards. After serving in the military, he attended and received his Master's degree from Kansas State University. Marvin proudly retired as a major from the Air Force Reserve with twenty plus years of distinguished service. Marvin was an active and dedicated member of the Jehovah's Witness. He served as an Elder in the South Congregation of Belleville, Illinois. Marvin's memory will always be cherished by his devoted and loving wife Vivian Brightharp Nichols; children, Marvin Anderson and Kevin A. Green; grandchildren, Olivia and Christopher Green; siblings Ronnie (Dr. Sandra) Nichols, Carolyn Cheatham, and Annette (Johnny) Gilbert; brother-in-law Rev. George Brightharp; sister-in-law Doris Brightharp, PhD, and a host of nephews, nieces, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: The Walk-thru visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2pm at Nash Funeral Home. The memorial service will be private. You may contact the funeral home for zoom information.



