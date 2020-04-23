Marvin Ohlendorf Marvin W. Ohlendorf, 90, of Belleville, IL, born February 15, 1930, in Smithton, IL, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Mr. Ohlendorf was a talented carpenter, and belonged to the Carpenters Local #433 before his retirement. He was a U.S. Korean War Army veteran and a member of the Smithton American Legion. Marvin was a member of Christ Church, Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jeanette E., nee Schwaegel, Ohlendorf, whom he married on October 17, 1953 and who died on February 10, 2008; a son in infancy, Kevin Ohlendorf; and his parents, Harvey and Edna H., nee Eichelmann, Ohlendorf. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia (Robert) Lelly, and Jana (Jim) Luden; two grandchildren, Sarah (Aaron) Mosier and Robert (Ashley) Lelly; and four great-grandchildren, Cameron and Lily Mosier, and Lucas and Reese Lelly. Memorials may be made to Home Instead Senior Care, 2321 Country Road, Belleville, IL, 62221. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held with Rev. Jonathan Tinge officiating. Burial will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020.