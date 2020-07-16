1/1
Marvin Rakers
1939 - 2020
Marvin Rakers Marvin Frederick Rakers, age 81, of Damiansville, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. He was born March 7, 1939 in Damiansville, the son of the late George and Theresa, nee Breiner Rakers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Lillian Rakers in infancy, James Rakers, Daniel Rakers, Lorrine Brandmeyer, and Jane McManemy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Loretta, nee Horstmann, Heimann; and brothers-in-law, Joseph Brandmeyer, Carl McManemy, Paul Lager and Arthur Henken. Surviving are his wife Anita, nee Heimann, Rakers of Damiansville, whom he married August 13, 1963 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville; children, Ann (Joseph) Heiligenstein of Trenton, Barbara Smith of Folsom, CA, and Mark (Sara Cragun) Rakers of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren, Bailey (Jon) Rainey, Kelsey Rakers, Maxwell Smith, Alexander Smith, Wren Heiligenstein, Piper Heiligenstein, and Kaya Szakacs; great grandson, Palmer Rainey; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Jeanette Rakers, Ruth Lager, Sylvia Henken, Joanne and James Lampe, Esther and Patrick Norrenberns, James and Kathleen Heimann, and Joseph and Annette Heimann; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers and all other gifts, memorials may be made to the Mater Dei Catholic High School Foundation and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who isserving the family. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com Service: Private graveside service will be held at St. Damian Cemetery with Deacon Glenn Netemeyer officiating.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moss Funeral Home
535 North 5th Street
Breese, IL 62230
(618) 526-7144
