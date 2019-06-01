Marvin Rounkles Marvin Leroy Rounkles, 75, of Swansea, Illinois, passed away on May 27, 2019, at Kindred-St Anthony's Hospital in St Louis, Missouri. Marvin was born October 4, 1943 in Russell County Kansas to Elsie Vera Rounkles (Killian) and Chester Leroy Rounkles. Marvin grew up on a farm in Paradise, Kansas where he had many adventures. He graduated Paradise High School in 1961. He continued his education by studying Accounting at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas and Graduate with a Bachelor of Science in 1965. In May of 1965 Marvin married Anita Joyce (Evans). Together they had three children Ryan Kendall (1968), Ross Christopher (1971) and Rachelle Kimberly (1976). Marvin served in the Air Force and then the Civil Service working many years at Scott Air Force Base in Belleville Illinois. In 1979, Marvin received an MBA from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville Illinois. After he received his MBA he was an Adjunct Professor in the evening for McKendree University and Parks College. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Chester Leroy Rounkles and Elsie Vera Rounkles and sisters Janice Elaine Rounkles and Joyce Ellen Mello. He is survived by sisters Lois Jean Bonar and Penelope (Penny) Fern Loker, his children Ryan Kendall Rounkles (wife Maureen Ann Fisher), Ross Christopher Rounkles (wife Autumn Breanne Gatewood) and Rachelle Kimberly Klomps, his grandchildren Dylan Klomps, Kira Rounkles, Tessa Gatewood Rounkles, Maya Rounkles, McKenna Gatewood-Rounkles, Braelyn Rounkles, Landon Rounkles and Tobias Rounkles. Marvin coached his kids and grandchildren in basketball, baseball and soccer. Marvin enjoyed coin collecting, watching movies, and all sports especially the Denver Broncos and the St Louis Cardinals. But nothing will compare to his love of simply playing with his grandchildren. Service: A celebration of Marvin's life will take place Sunday June 2 at Lake View Memorial Gardens, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Visitation will be from 10 am 12 pm on Sunday June 2 with a Memorial Service to follow shortly after Visitation. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Monday June 3 at 10:00 am, also at Lake View Memorial Gardens.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 1, 2019