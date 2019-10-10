|
SACKETT- Marvin C. E. Sackett, age 85 died Monday, October 07, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on October 11, 2019, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on October 11, 2019, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL with Rev. Tim Darmour-Paul officiating. Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL. Arr. by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 10, 2019