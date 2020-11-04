Marvin W. Peters
January 6, 1927 - November 1, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Marvin W. Peters, 93, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.
Marvin was born January 6, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL to William and Marie (Sauget) Peters. He married Dola Williams on May 22, 1948; she preceded him in death in 2009.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vera (Art) Hofstetter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Marie Arcynski.
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Linda (Scott) Kraft of Fairview Heights, IL; Christopher (Tasha) Kraft of Lebanon, IL; sister-in-law, Dorothy Eckert of Evansville, IN; cousin, Ron Sauget of St Louis, MO and his six nephews.
Marvin proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps. He worked and retired from AT&T after many years of dedicated service. Marvin loved spending time at his farm in Missouri, whether it be hunting, fishing or simply spending time outdoors. He and his wife, Dola enjoyed cruising, especially on their many Grand Olde Opry cruises together. Marvin will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations may be made to Partners for Pets or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
.
VISITAITON: A visitation for Marvin will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.
SERVICE: A service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.