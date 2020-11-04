1/1
Marvin W. Peters
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin W. Peters
January 6, 1927 - November 1, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Marvin W. Peters, 93, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Aviston Countryside Manor in Aviston, IL.
Marvin was born January 6, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL to William and Marie (Sauget) Peters. He married Dola Williams on May 22, 1948; she preceded him in death in 2009.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vera (Art) Hofstetter; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Marie Arcynski.
Marvin is survived by his daughter, Linda (Scott) Kraft of Fairview Heights, IL; Christopher (Tasha) Kraft of Lebanon, IL; sister-in-law, Dorothy Eckert of Evansville, IN; cousin, Ron Sauget of St Louis, MO and his six nephews.
Marvin proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps. He worked and retired from AT&T after many years of dedicated service. Marvin loved spending time at his farm in Missouri, whether it be hunting, fishing or simply spending time outdoors. He and his wife, Dola enjoyed cruising, especially on their many Grand Olde Opry cruises together. Marvin will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial donations may be made to Partners for Pets or to a charity of the donor's choice. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
VISITAITON: A visitation for Marvin will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00 A.M.- 12:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL 62208.
SERVICE: A service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 12:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
12:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake View Funeral Home
5000 North Illinois Street
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
6182337200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved