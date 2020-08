WIEDEMER- Marvin Wiedemer,95, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:46 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020. In celebration of his life, visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant.



