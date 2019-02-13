|
Mary"Jane" (Ziaja) Abbott Mary Abbott, 68, of Swansea, IL, born July 1, 1950 in East St Louis, IL, passed away February 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Arrangements handled by Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Visitation: will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL with the Reverend Kenneth York officiating. Private interment of cremains will follow at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019