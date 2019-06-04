Home

More Obituaries for Mary Aksomitus
Mary Aksomitus

Mary Aksomitus Obituary
Mary Aksomitus Mary Lawson Aksomitus, 89, of Lebanon, IL passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husbands, John A. Weber and Ernest Aksomitus; daughter, Jessica England; and siblings, Evelyn (surviving Myron "Bud) Reinhardt and George "Russell" (Viola) Lawson. Mary is survived by her children, Jan Weber, Jay Weber, and Jeffrie (Sandra) Weber; grandchildren, Zachary, Nikolas, and Noah Weber; nephews, Steve (Tana) Smallwood and William Reinhardt; and niece, Cynthia Reinhardt; dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Mary was a devoted servant of the Lord and a member of First Christian Church in Belleville. She was a very strong and independent woman having been widowed early in life and left to raise 4 children on her own. She always managed to overcome difficult times including health issues for most of her life through her faith in God and family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who helped to keep her young. She loved to knit yarn on hangers and these hangers will always be treasured and bring smiles to her families faces. Service: Friends may visit on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home in Belleville from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be led by Pastor Doug Hargrave on Tuesday, June 4 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. And she will be laid to rest beside her spouses at Valhalla Gardens of Memory.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 4, 2019
