Mary Alice Gall

August 29, 1943 - November 12, 2020

Omaha, Nebraska - Gall, Mary Alice "Doodle" Gonzales Kuhns Kinney, age 77, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. Mary was born on August 29, 1943 in Illinois. She is survived by her husband, David, three sons: Jeffrey Kinney (Tiffany), Brent Kinney, and Orson Kinney (Ricarda), one daughter, Kristine (Scott Pietruszynski), three siblings: Jimmy Gonzales (Mary Jane), Virginia Willingham (Allan, deceased), and Ellen Buckley (Alan); eight grandchildren; and many members of extended family.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, Nov. 23rd at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive in Omaha, followed by a private Committal Service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store