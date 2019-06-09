Mary Andria Mary Margaret "Mugs" Andria, nee Butler, born April 1, 1928 passed to her heavenly home on June 6, 2019. Mugs was born in Granite City, IL and grew up in Madison, IL, beginning her work career at age 13 at one of the first Glik Stores. Mugs and her mother, Rosalie (Sis) Butler worked hard to maintain their home and always endured with an indomitable and yet fun-loving spirit. During high school, she heard Sam Andria playing sax with his combo, and her life forever changed. She followed Sam to his jazz gigs at the Lake of the Ozarks and Gaslight Square. Married in 1952, they began their lifelong journey of working side by side. She was always, as Proverbs 31 describes, "a noble worthy womanwho enriched her husband's life." Sam and Mugs opened Andria Liquor Store on Nameoki Road in Granite City, operating their business for 22 years, offering food in a neighborhood tavern setting to the area's steel mill workers. In 1978, Mugs encouraged Sam in his new endeavor of opening a small restaurant in O'Fallon, Illinois, where musicians could play and friends could sample Sam's recipes. If there were ever a couple who knew about food preparation and global spices, it was Sam and Mugs. Whether they were cooking on their cottage's 1880 stove or in a commercial kitchen, their teamwork and expertise were unsurpassed. Food - and music - was their source of nourishment, diversion, conversation, creativity, and joy. Always the "Hostess with the Mostest," Mugs flourished in her position and found a way to love and laugh with new people she met daily. Mugs will be remembered for her fun-loving ways, gift of hospitality, and devotion to her husband. She is survived by her daughter Maureen, son-in-law Larry, and grandson, Max. The family wishes to thank the exceptional care Mugs received from Vitas Healthcare in her last days. Memorials may be made to Dodi Yavoh (My Beloved Will Come) or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Service: A private graveside service with Chaplain Raymond Doussard will be held at a later date.



