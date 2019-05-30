Mary Ann Davidson Mary Davidson, 71, died May 27, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita. She was born June 12, 1947, in Great Bend, Kansas, the daughter of Lester and Viola (Krier) Kahler. A 1965 graduate of Holyrood High School in Kansas, she later attended Fort Hays State College. On July 30, 1967, she married Dale A. Davidson at the United Church of Christ in Holyrood, Kansas. They journeyed together throughout his military career with the Air Force. First to Enid, Oklahoma, and then to Vacaville, California. Mary Ann returned to Claflin, Kansas, while Dale was serving in Vietnam. Upon his return they lived in O'Fallon, Illinois, back to Vacaville, California, then to Montgomery, Alabama, back again to O'Fallon, Illinois, onto Bellevue, Nebraska, and then back for one last stop in O'Fallon, Illinois, where they retired before finally moving back to her beloved state of Kansas, settling in Derby, Kansas, in 2017. Mary Ann was a secretary for 20 years for the O'Fallon School District in Illinois, retiring in 1997. She actively supported the USO; Victory in the Valley, and the various churches where they lived. She was an avid KU basketball fan, she loved traveling with family and friends, their many bicycle trips, quilting, cross-stitching, puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, and of course sunflowers. For those who knew her, every time they see a sunflower, they will think of her and the joy she brought to so many. She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Dale Davidson of the home; sons, Philip Davidson and wife Trisha of Bellevue, Nebraska, and Andrew Davidson and wife Erin of Caseyville, Illinois; four grandchildren, Drew, Kyle, Chloe, and Cainan Davidson; a brother, Lester Kahler of Haysville, Kansas; numerous cousins from the Kahler and Krier families; and many friends from their journeys around the country with the Air Force and bicycling trips. Memorials may be made to the Davidson Family Foundation, benefiting the Claflin Library, Victory in the Valley, and Scholarships in the communities she touched during her journey, St. Paul's United Church of Christ of Holyrood, and the United Methodist Church of Claflin, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544. Visitation: Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, with family to receive friends from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, Kansas. Funeral: Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Claflin, Kansas, with Pastor Diane Webster presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington, Kansas.

