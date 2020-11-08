1/1
Mary Ann Heckenkemper
1928 - 2020
April 1, 1928 - November 2, 2020
New Baden, Illinois - Mary Ann Heckenkemper, 92, of New Baden, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon. She was born April 1, 1928 in Lively Grove, the daughter of Michael and Catherine, nee Schulte, Buss. She married Jerome F. Heckenkemper April 20, 1955 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lively Grove and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2019.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Linda (Steve Verdeyen) Klostermann of Albers, and Carol (Larry) Wolk of Columbia; four grandchildren, Jim (Jill) Klostermann of Highland, Kevin (Rochelle Jacobi) Klostermann of Moberly, MO, Lynn (Louis) Boeckmann of Albers, and Lori (Jim) Roepke of St. Louis, MO; 10 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Justin, and Hailey Klostermann of Highland, Madyson and Kendyl Klostermann of Moberly, MO, Kayla, Aften, and Abby Boeckmann of Albers, and Austin and Chase Blanchard of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Leo Buss; and a sister-in-law, Janet Thole.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter in infancy, Ava Marie Blanchard; a sister, Bernadine Meier; two brothers, Gregory Buss and Norbert Buss; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law,
Ben Thole, Linus Meier, Cecilia Buss, Mary Ellen Buss, and Dorothy Buss.
Mary Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved spending time with family and friends, and time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was especially cherished. She lit up at the sight of them and said "their hugs are the best." Mary Ann was an amazing woman, one who demonstrated much spirit, determination and tenacity, and she instilled these qualities in the rest of her family. Mary Ann's biggest wish was to go back to the days when she played kickball and dodgeball with the grandkids, chauffeured them to and from school and practices, constructed elaborate Lego creations, and attend their many games. She was also quick to join the grandkids in pulling pranks on grandpa! She will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Dale Maxfield officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.
Friends may call from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden.
Memorials may be made to St. George Parish and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:45 AM
St. George Catholic Church
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Nordike Funeral Home - New Baden
15 E Hanover St
New Baden, IL 62265
618-588-3533
