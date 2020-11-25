1/1
Mary Ann (Krome) Helmich
1923 - 2020
November 14, 2020
Greenville, Illinois - Mary Ann (Krome) Helmich, 97 formerly of Greenville passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Liberty Village in Maryville. Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Kemmerer Village 941 N. 2500 E. Road Assumption, Il 62510-8026 or the Bond County Food Pantry.
Mary Ann was born May 9, 1923 in Pin Oak Township the daughter of William and Bessie (Barnett) Krome. She married Tilden (Doc) Helmich on December 12, 1942 and they had been married 67 years until his passing in 2009.
Mary Ann was always happiest when she was in the kitchen cooking family dinners, baking and quilting. For over 35 years she entered items in the Bond County Fair and won numerous ribbons including Grand Champion, Best of Show and other ribbons for her cakes, cookies and quilts. 2 times she won 1st place in the mom's apple pie contest at the square in Greenville. She worked at the Dairy Queen in Greenville when her and Doc moved to Greenville from Edwardsville. She retired from working in the cafeteria for the Greenville schools. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Elmer Krome and a great great niece Natalie Simon.
Surviving are nieces Judy (Clayton) Bond of Rosewood Heights, Karen (Bob) Stairs of Sesser and nephew Charles(Veronica) Krome of Wood River. Also surviving are great nieces Amy (Rick) Simon and Beth Truetzschler both of Bethalto. Great Great Nephews David (Samantha) Jordan, Nathan Simon and Carter Noble and great great great niece Annie Jordan.
She is also survived by her sister in law Dorothy Krome of Wood River and niece Nancy Helmich and Russell Helmich.
On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
118 East College Avenue
Greenville, IL 62246
(618) 664-2341
