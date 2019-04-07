Mary Ann Herr Mary Ann Herr, 71, of Belleville, IL, born January 25, 1948, passed away peacefully at her residence in the comfort of her family and "second family" on April 1, 2019. To have met her once, you were her friend for life and knew you had met someone special. Any time you were with her after that, you realized you had been in the presence of an angel. Mary Ann was born with Downs Syndrome at a time when little was known about this genetic disorder. It was said she was a special needs person, but her real and only need was love. She lived her life to the fullest and touched more lives than we ever knew. Mary Ann lived at home most of her life with her parents, five brothers and sister. It was an active and lively home and had a revolving door of family and friends. Mary Ann was in the middle of it all. She worked at S.A.V.E. for many years and developed great friendships. She participated in Special Olympics Bowling, took many trips, was a hard worker in her home's kitchen, enjoyed sewing & needlepoint, all animals (especially puppies) and loved Mickey Mouse. For the past twenty-five years, Mary Ann lived at Flash Estates (formerly Belle Manor) in Belleville, IL. Here she thrived in a home that was filled with love and respect among staff and residents. We are forever grateful to the staff for the quality care they gave to her; far exceeding any expectations we may have had. The staff cared for her with sincere love, kindness and compassion and treated her as if she was one of their own. With the residents of Flash Estates and its associated homes, she developed true friendships, all of which became her 'second family'. The staff and residents also became part of our family we love you all and appreciate all you did for Mary Ann throughout her time and journey through life with you. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Irene, nee Deering, Herr; paternal grandparents, Joe and Emily Herr; maternal grandparents, Michael and Magdelene Deering; as well as uncles, aunts and cousins. Mary Ann is survived by her six siblings and their spouses, Mick and Margie Herr of Roswell, GA, John and Robbie Herr of Eureka, MO, Charlie and Pattie Herr of Fairview Heights, IL, Steve and Anna Herr of Summerfield, IL, Bob and Peggy Herr of Belleville, IL and Maggie and Wayne Schmidt of Waterloo, IL; Her dear aunt, Kay Deering; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, Alex Herr (wife Moe, and daughters Morgan and Audrey), Megan Sekman (husband Robert and children and step-child, Henry and Lillie and Sophia), Daniel Herr (wife Rebecca and children Grayson and Avery), Meredith Herr, Emily McKnight (husband Tim and children Tess and Bo), Rachael Herr, Marty Herr (wife Erin, and son Jackson), Charlie Herr, William Herr, Andy Herr (daughter Paisley), Abby Herr, Michael Herr, Torrey Herr (wife Sarah), Justin Schmidt and Austin Schmidt. We love you Mary Ann and always will. May God welcome you into His Kingdom and reunite you with all those family members and friends who have gone before you. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the TDL Group with Flash Estates in the Memo section of the check. This donation will go directly to the activity fund of Flash Estates (Mary's home), 225 West B Street, Belleville, IL, 62220, or to S.A.V.E. - St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises, Inc. - 3001 Save Road, Belleville, IL 62221, or to Family Hospice of Belleville - 5110 West Main St., Belleville, IL, 62226, Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Private burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



