Mary Ann Huber
HUBER - Mary Ann Huber, 89 of Maryville, IL, formerly of Collinsville, IL, passed away September 13, 2020. Visitation will be 10am to 12 noon Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service to follow at noon. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Due to the current COVID restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be observed and face masks are required. Barry Wilson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
