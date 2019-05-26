Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kinsella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Kinsella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Kinsella Mary Ann Kinsella, nee Haas, 83, of Swansea, IL, born May 16, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, IL. Mrs. Kinsella worked for Gross & Janes Railroad Tie Company before her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold J. Kinsella Sr. who died on August 6, 2001; her parents, Elmer N. and Frances, nee Athmer, Haas; a brother Kenneth Haas; a sister, Rose Marie Roddy; and three siblings in infancy. Surviving are a daughter, Gerianne Knoebel; a son, Richard (Donna) Knoebel; a daughter, Gina (Kenny) Reilly; five grandchildren, Jeanine Baxter, Tiffany (Jake) Malloy, Nicholas (Anna) Knoebel, Julianna Knoebel, Chuck (Rhonda) Oliver, and Thomas Oliver; twelve great-grandchildren, Dalton, Kennedy, Abigail, Dallas, Asher Asante, Alethea, Ada, Anaya, Azriel, Maggie and Liam; a step-daughter, Margaret (Arthur) Johnson, a step-son, Arnold J. (Judy Kay) Kinsella II; four step-granddaughters; step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dianne Haas and Geralyn Bolhofner; three brothers, David (Janice) Haas, Jerome Haas, and Richard (Juanita) Haas; a sister-in-law Ruth Haas; a brother-in-law, Jack Roddy; numerous nieces and nephews; and a foster Mom to many. Memorials may be made to For God's Children International, Deaf Missions, or to St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Christopher Anyanwu officiating. Burial will at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now