Mary Ann Kinsella Mary Ann Kinsella, nee Haas, 83, of Swansea, IL, born May 16, 1936, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud, IL. Mrs. Kinsella worked for Gross & Janes Railroad Tie Company before her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold J. Kinsella Sr. who died on August 6, 2001; her parents, Elmer N. and Frances, nee Athmer, Haas; a brother Kenneth Haas; a sister, Rose Marie Roddy; and three siblings in infancy. Surviving are a daughter, Gerianne Knoebel; a son, Richard (Donna) Knoebel; a daughter, Gina (Kenny) Reilly; five grandchildren, Jeanine Baxter, Tiffany (Jake) Malloy, Nicholas (Anna) Knoebel, Julianna Knoebel, Chuck (Rhonda) Oliver, and Thomas Oliver; twelve great-grandchildren, Dalton, Kennedy, Abigail, Dallas, Asher Asante, Alethea, Ada, Anaya, Azriel, Maggie and Liam; a step-daughter, Margaret (Arthur) Johnson, a step-son, Arnold J. (Judy Kay) Kinsella II; four step-granddaughters; step-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dianne Haas and Geralyn Bolhofner; three brothers, David (Janice) Haas, Jerome Haas, and Richard (Juanita) Haas; a sister-in-law Ruth Haas; a brother-in-law, Jack Roddy; numerous nieces and nephews; and a foster Mom to many. Memorials may be made to For God's Children International, Deaf Missions, or to St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Christopher Anyanwu officiating. Burial will at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



