Mary Ann Lutostanski
1935 - 2020
Mary Ann Lutostanski
March 17, 1935 - October 23, 2020
Highland, Illinois - Mary Ann Lutostanski, age 85 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Highland, died October 23, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1935, in Herrin, IL. On, August 30, 1958, she married Louis M. "Lou" Lutostanski. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, St. Anne Altar Society; St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary; Board of Directors of Tri-Onics; and St. John's Alumni Nursing Association.
Mrs. Lutostanski was born in Herrin and attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School. In 1953, she graduated from Herrin High School and attended St. John Mercy School of Nursing in St. Louis. She became an RN in 1956 and worked at Herrin Hospital for two years. She lived in Champagne/Urbana and then moved to north county of St. Louis. In 1972, she and her husband moved to Highland. Since the early 1990s, they enjoyed spending the winter months together in Bonita Springs, Florida. She also enjoyed reading, playing tennis for years, knitting and crocheting, crafts, and spending time with her children; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include: son, Louis M. (Veronica) Lutostanski Jr., Austin, TX; daughter, Antoinette M. "Netta" Lutostanski, Albuquerque, NM; son, John D. (Kathlene) Lutostanski, Appleton, WI; daughter, Angela M. "Angie" (Rodney) Miller, Zionsville, IN; daughter - Anne M. "Annie" Lutostanski, Zionsville, IN; daughter, Mary Ann "Mimi" (Kevin) Empson, Troy, IL. Grandchildren: Louis M. "Matt" (Emile) Lutostanski III; Nicholas (Abby) Lutostanski; Stephen (Megan) Lutostanski; Jeremy (Luciano) Schafer; Jessica Schafer; Michael Lutostanski; Lauren Lutostanski; David Lutostanski; Samuel Lutostanski; Zachary Miller (Triplet); Alexis Miller (Triplet); Natalie Miller (Triplet); William Thomae; Luke Thomae; Benjamin Thomae; Victoria Thomae; Andrew Thomae; Justina Thomae; Amanda Empson; Christopher Empson; Katherine Empson.
Great Grandchildren: Nathan Lutostanski; Emerson Lutostanski; Magnolia Lutostanski; Harrison Lutostanski. Sister-in-laws, Rebecca "Becky" Chiodini, St. Louis, MO and Barbara Chiodini, Manhattan Beach, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Antoinett A. (nee Restelli) Lutostanski, husband Louis M. "Lou" Lutostanski Sr., great grandchild Nori Lutostanski, two brothers Ambrose L. Chiodini and Charles M. Chiodini.
Visitations and Funeral Mass may be Private if more restrictions are enforced starting Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
COVID-19 restrictions must be followed, masks required and social distancing.
Funeral Mass will be at 12 noon on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.
Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association; American Diabetes Association; Alzheimer's Association or St. Paul School Educational Foundation.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
