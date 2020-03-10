|
Mary Ann Matychowiak Mary Ann Matychowiak, nee Hagene, 83, of Belleville, IL, born January 7, 1937, in Pinckneyville, IL, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and known as the best mom ever. Taking care of her family was the most important virtue throughout her entire life. She especially loved camping and fishing, and an occasional casino trip with her dear husband James. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, for over 50 years. Through her deep faith, Mary overcame cancer and many other challenges in life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Mary, nee Mangin, Hagene; seven brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are her husband of 65 years, James T. Matychowiak, whom she married on June 8,1954; two children, Kevin (Lynn) Matychowiak of Belleville, IL, and Angela (Mark) Emke of Belleville, IL; five grandchildren, Kimi Matychowiak, Kyle Matychowiak, Alex (Kristyn) Matychowiak, Jacob (Trista) Emke,and Nicholas (Samantha) Emke; one great-grandchild, Kenzie Emke; and one sister, Helen Schafer of Pickneyville, IL. Memorials may be made to the s, Family Hospice, or St. Mary Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Fr. Christopher Anyanwu officiating. Burial will be at the Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020