Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Myers Obituary
Mary Ann (Tebow) Myers Mary Ann (nee Tebow), passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph "Jake" Myers; the dear mother of Susan (Randall) Eisenbeis; a loving grandmother of Allison and Jacqueline Eisenbeis; and dear sister of the late Doris Parks. Mary Ann retired from Scott AFB. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of her husband Jake, to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Funeral: service at Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville, IL, Saturday April 27, 2019, 11 a.m. Memorial: An additional service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m at Gambrill Gardens Chapel, 1 Strecker Rd., Ellisville, MO,. Arrangements handled by the SCHRADER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information