Mary Ann (Tebow) Myers Mary Ann (nee Tebow), passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph "Jake" Myers; the dear mother of Susan (Randall) Eisenbeis; a loving grandmother of Allison and Jacqueline Eisenbeis; and dear sister of the late Doris Parks. Mary Ann retired from Scott AFB. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of her husband Jake, to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com. Funeral: service at Valhalla Cemetery, Belleville, IL, Saturday April 27, 2019, 11 a.m. Memorial: An additional service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m at Gambrill Gardens Chapel, 1 Strecker Rd., Ellisville, MO,. Arrangements handled by the SCHRADER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019