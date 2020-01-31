|
|
Mary Ann Smith Mary Ann E. Smith nee Zimmerman, 85, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Mary Ann was born July 1, 1934 in Shiloh Valley Township, IL. When she married Robert on December 19, 1952 they moved to Albuquerque, NM and made several more moves as a military family until they retired to the local area in 1970. They moved to California in 1975 and finally returned to Illinois in 2003. Mary Ann served as the director of the Scott Air Force Base Youth Center during the early 1970s. She was a member of the Massage Institute of Berkley, CA. As a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Concord, CA, Mary Ann served as a funeral coordinator. When she returned to Illinois in 2003, she became interested in quilting and was a member of Hearts 'N' Hands Quilt Guild. Mary Ann had a wide circle of friends, wherever she lived, and she will be dearly missed by them all. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine John and Bernice V. (nee Lucas) Zimmerman and husband, Robert Lee Smith. Surviving are her children, LindaLee (Gary) Hodges of O'Fallon, IL, Laura Jeanne (Chris) Swank of Sonora, CA, Lawrence James Smith of Benicia, CA, and Michael David Smith of O'Fallon, IL; grandchildren, Jessica (Chris) Allen of Sacramento, CA, Joshua (Sylvia) Smith of Sammamish, WA, Cory (Alexandrea) Swank of Sonora, CA, and Brandi (Eric) Paul of O'Fallon, IL; great-grandchildren, Colton Swank, Waylon Swank, Murphy Allen, Calvin Allen, Marlee Paul, and Garrison Paul; a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to at heart.org or at lung.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com Visitation: will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Memorial: Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Deacon Dennis Vander Ven officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, 1101 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville, IL 62220.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020